Ethiopia: Meeting in Ethiopia to Coordinate Regional Visions On Negotiation

Khartoum — The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry is to chair a meeting , Thursday, of Sudan regional partners (Ethiopia, Chad, Congo, Central African Republic, Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda, Nigeria, Eritrea, and Egypt) in Addis Ababa in the African Union (AU) headquarters.

The meeting comes as recommendations of the consultative summit of Sudan regional partners that was called for by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on April 23 in Cairo.

The Egypt's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ahmed Hafez announced that the meeting is a continued efforts by Egypt, current Chairman of the African Union, to encourage all Sudanese parties to resume dialogue.

Ahmed Hafez affirmed that the meeting reflects keenness of Sudan regional partners on the cohesion, unity and stability of the Sudan.

He pointed out that Egypt had agreed with all the Sudanese parties before the meeting to affirm common desire of Sudanese parties to reach an agreement, that ensures preservation of national state institutions and realizes the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security , stability and development.

requirements of the transitional period in accordance with a broad approach to ensure implementation of what is agreed upon between them.