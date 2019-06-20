South Africa: Social Justice Coalition Demands Safer Informal Settlements

analysis

The Social Justice Coalition has handed over a memorandum to the provincial legislature demanding that Cape Town allocate more police resources to informal settlements.

On Friday, 14 June, the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) marched to the Western Cape provincial legislature after having spent Wednesday and Thursday protesting outside the provincial head office of the South African Police Service.

The protests were part of the SJC's campaign to have more policing and better lighting in informal settlements.

Standing on the steps outside the provincial legislature, the SJC's secretary-general, Axolile Notywala, told about 100 marchers, "This is the safest place to be in the Western Cape. We are tired of people dying in the places that we live in."

Earlier that week, six Anti-Gang Unit members were shot and injured in Samora Machel.

"We're here to protest [about] the crime in our communities. If someone is stabbed, they can die on the spot. We're tired of that. We can't sleep in our houses because they are breaking [into] our houses. Our children are getting robbed, our children are getting stabbed. It's a mess there. We're still living in fear. People are shooting each other every day," said Thando Phoswe from Khayelitsha.

