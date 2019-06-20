Zimbabwe: Join MDC, Earn Respect You Deserve - Chamisa Tells Matemadanda

Photo: The Herald

The newly appointed ZANU PF political commissar, Victor Matemedanda.

The newly appointed ZANU PF political commissar, Victor Matemedanda has been urged to join the Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) party, and promises have been made to give him as much respect he deserve as a war veteran.

The opposition movement leader Nelson Chamisa said this when he was addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Harare today where he was addressing issues to do with changes and appointments that have been done in the structures recently but yet to be made in the party constitution.

"We are going to have key reforms in honoring the liberation struggle fighters like comrade Matemadanda who has a position in the ZANU PF but he does not belong there," said Chamisa adding that in their news reforms in the constitution there is going to be a freedom fighters council.

He said that this council will be non-partisan but rather represent people from different political devides.

"This is going to be a non-partisan council we all want them here and give the respect they deserve because they fought for our liberation," he said.

The MDC leader went on to say that these freedom fighters need more than just a pension because they deserve more.

Chamisa also introduced new members of the executive council who lost in the party congress like former Secretary (SG) General Douglas Mwonzora, who once decided to contest Chamisa for the presidential post before thinking otherwise and went for the Secretary general post which he lost to Charlton Hwende.

Also, former party spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka has been re-assigned to the information desk as the deputy national spokesperson behind Fortune Molokele who is the new party national spokesperson. Jacob Mafume is now the new party's chief elections officer.

MDCNelson ChamisaVictor MatemadandaZANU PF