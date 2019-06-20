14 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Four House Robbery Suspects Apprehended in Vredenburg

A combined crime operation between the members attached to Vredenburg SAPS and Provincial Intervention led to the arrest of four suspects aged 19, 20, 21 and 23 that were positively linked to a house robbery that occurred in Mangaan Street, Louwville, Vredenburg this morning, 14 June 2019 at about 05:00.

The suspects broke into the house and gained access through the glass door, however they were surprised by the presence of the owner inside the premises and threaten him with a knife and fled with the belongings of the victim such as a laptop, wallet and a cellular telephone. The members responded to the house robbery incident and pursued the suspects, all four suspects were arrested and the stolen property was recovered.

The suspects are expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 in Vredenburg Magistrate Court facing house robbery and stolen property charges.

