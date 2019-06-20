South Africa: Wanted Suspect Arrested in Vryheid

press release

Vryheid Tracing Team, Public Order Police, K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence together with Zululand Task Team made a breakthrough on 12 June 2019 when they arrested a wanted suspect, Zwakele Praise-God Nene (35). Nene was arrested at Boyana during a crime intelligence operation and was also found in possession of 99 rounds of ammunition and cellphones suspected to be stolen during a robbery. Nene was wanted for ten counts of rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, house robbery, theft, possession of unlicensed firearm, kidnapping and attempted murder. Vryheid police are investigating the cases.

It is alleged that Nene would rape the victims after he finishing, he would then force their boyfriends to also have sex with them at gunpoint. Another incident is when a school teacher from Vryheid sustained injuries on the body and he lost his eye after he was allegedly assaulted badly by Nene. He is also linked to cases where tavern owners were robbed at gunpoint and some victims were shot and wounded. Nene might also be linked to other cases committed in the Vryheid and surrounding areas. He will be charged and will appear in Vryheid Magistrates Court soon.