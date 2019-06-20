South Africa: Stepfather Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

press release

A 48-year-old stepfather will spend the rest of his life in prison, subsequent to be found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Kuruman Regional Court.

On Thursday, 13 June 2019, the Kuruman Regional Court, found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping his step daughter on 04 April 2017.

Two years ago, the accused committed rape crime on a 15-year-old girl, his step daughter. On the day of the incident the victim was left in the care of the accused, while the biological mother went to do shopping in Kuruman town. The accused sent the victim into the bedroom, where he grabbed and threw her on the bed and raped her.

The stepfather was arrested on 05 April 2017 after the victim reported the rape incident to her biological mother. He was denied bail and remanded in police custody since his arrest.

The Northern Cape, Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri, welcomed the life jail term handed by the Kuruman Regional Court, against the stepfather. He applauded the investigating officer in this case, Warrant Officer, Goodness Semetsa for meticulously investigating this case. He continued to acknowledge the synergy between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Department of Justice for cooperating to ensure that the stepfather was removed from society for the rest of his life.

He said "The stepfather had abdicated his responsibility to protect the victim, therefore life time behind bars should teach would be rapists that crime does not pay, men must at all times protect their families rather than committing crimes against them".