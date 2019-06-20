South Africa: Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Destroyes Confiscated Liqour

press release

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela and provincial management led the destruction of liquor seized during integrated crime prevention operations by South African Police Service and all other Law enforcement agencies in Gauteng.

Also in attendance were the officials from Liquor Board, Gauteng Department of Community Safety, Metropolitan Police Departments and Community Police Forum.

In his address the Provincial Commissioner mentioned that "To this end, we have since the previous financial term to date, closed down in excess of 6 000 illegal liquor premises across the Province. With these closures, we have also confiscated around 636 000 litres of various brands of liquor, and issued fines amounting to hundreds and thousands of Rands."

We want to send out a loud and strong message to illegal traders that we mean business. It is the lives of law abiding citizens; the lives of innocent road users; the lives of children playing in the streets; young girls subjected to date rapes; wives who get trampled on and beaten up by drunk husbands and partners - it is these lives that we strive to protect".