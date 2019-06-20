Zimbabwe: Fadzayi Mahere Is Now a Red

Losing candidate for Mount Pleasent Constituency, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere has dumped her yellow team to join the opposition MDC, a move that is likely to strengthen the Nelson Chamisa led movement.

Mahere announced the move in a Twitter post Wednesday evening, moments after the MDC announced its National Executive Committee.

"Zimbabwe deserves a strong, united opposition to build the future. I'm happy to announce that I've officially joined the MDC. We must speak with one voice against bad governance and strive to create a nation that is free and prosperous. All hands on deck. God bless Zimbabwe," she tweeted.