Angola With Capacity to Produce 14 Megawatts of Solar Energy

Luanda — Angola has the capacity to produce 14 megawatts of solar energy installed in rural zones, with a view to reducing the poor supply in those regions, the Secretary of State for Energy, António Belsa da Costa, said on Thursday in Luanda.

In the domain of solar energy the country has small systems operating in zones were the power supply is very poor such as the provinces of Bié, Cuando Cubango, Zaire, Lunda Sul, Moxico, Lunda Norte, Cunene, Huíla and Cuanza Sul.

The official said so while addressing the International Forum on renewable energies held under the motto "Solutions for Sustainable Economic Development".

He also underlined that the sector is growing and through the introduction of renewable energies there will be reduction in the expenses with fuel for the production of energy.

The solar energy programme is expected to have an installed capacity of 1011 Kwp-1Mwp through the installation of 686 photovoltaic systems and 315 electric installations.