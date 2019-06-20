Angola: Minister Briefs Diplomats On First Biennale of Luanda

Luanda — The first Biennale of Luanda to take place on September 18-22 was presented on Wednesday to the Angolan diplomats by the Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira.

Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira (File)

The diplomats were briefed by the minister during the 8th Consulting Council of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Biennale of Luanda, which is being jointly organized by the Angolan government, African Union and UNESCO will bring together several African officials, of the civil society, artists and scientific community as well as international academic organizations.

The Biennale of Luanda is meant to bring peoples together and promote a culture of peace.

The programme also include discussions on the role of young people to combat corruption and woman's protection against domestic violence, resolution of conflicts and the challenges to bolster dialogue and friendship amongst peoples.

The biennial aims at creating an African movement that can disseminate the importance of a culture of peace, taking into account the development and affirmation of African countries in various fields, particularly in the defense of human and minority rights, as well as the fight against corruption.

The holding of the Biennale of Luanda shows the political willingness of the Angolan government to establish a closer cooperation with UNESCO, with view to promoting a true culture of peace in Africa and represents the recognition of the country's example of strengthening peace and national reconciliation.

Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Mali, Nigeria, Cabo Verde, Republic of Congo, DR of Congo, Namibia, South Africa, Brazil and Italy are all guests countries expected to take part in the Biennale of Luanda.