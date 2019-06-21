Tanzania: Bongo Singer TID Hospitalized After Brutal Attack

Bongo Flava star TID, born Khalid Mohammed, was on Thursday hospitalized after being attacked by unknown assailants.

The 'Sauti Ya Dhahabu' singer took to social media and shared a picture of his bruised face and blood stained t-shirt.

The singer claims he was attacked by people who are jealous of his music.

"Washamba bwana wakiona tu unasikika wanaamua kukupiga hivi ... . It's so sad jambazi anaeza kukufanyia chochote sababu yeye jambazi na yuko na back up za kijambazi #RevengeoftheNinja," wrote the singer.

The controversial singer has in the past had run-ins with Tanzanian authorities.

In 2017, he was among Tanzanian top celebrities questioned by local authorities over suspicion of drug trafficking and drug abuse.

Those grilled included former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu, Dogo Hamidu and Babuu wa Kitaa.

In 2008, he was arrested and later imprisoned after he was found guilty of assaulting one Ben Mashiba by hurling a crate at him and injuring his arm and head.