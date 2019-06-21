Nigeria: Omo-Agege Appoints Chief of Staff - Media Adviser, Aide

Nigeria's Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has appointed Otive lgbuzor as his Chief of Staff and Yomi Odunuga as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

He also announced the appointment of Lara Owoeye-Wise as Senior Special Assistant on Electronic and New Media.

He made the announcement in a statement, highlighting that the appointments, which take immediate effect, are based on merit.

Mr lgbuzor is the Founding Executive Director of the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD). He was once the International Head of campaigns of ActionAid international and Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria. He was also a commissioner in the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He was a Programme Co-ordinator of Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), an independent research, information and training institution dedicated to policy oriented scholarship on questions of democratic development and peace building in the West African sub-region.

Previously, he was a lecturer at the Delta State University, Lagos Centre and has published many scholarly articles on democracy, gender, politics and development. He is a versatile writer, researcher and author of several publications.

Mr Odunuga is the Abuja Bureau Chief and Deputy Editor (Nation's Capital) of THE NATION newspapers. Born on June 2, 1966, Mr Odunuga a poet, lyricist, reporter, and columnist, started his journalism career with the PUNCH newspaper over two decades ago. He was, for several years, the State House Correspondent of the paper where he maintained two columns-Life in Abuja and the popular weekend treat called Inside Aso Rock.

His insightful and critical analysis of the intriguing politics of that period earned him accolades and recognition which later saw him being promoted to the position of Abuja Bureau Chief at PUNCH newspaper.

In 2006, he was elevated to the position of Group Political Editor of The PUNCH. He later joined THE NATION newspaper as an Assistant Editor and Bureau Chief in Abuja. At THE NATION, his rested PUNCH newspaper column, Knuckles, transformed into Knucklehead, which offers him the opportunity to continue his weekly interrogation and critique of the socio-political developments in the polity.

A graduate of Religion and Philosophy from the University of Jos, Plateau State, Ms Owoeye-Wise is a multiple award winning journalist whose experience has spanned over two decades and has spread between the print and the electronic media.

She has worked at The Punch Newspapers, The News Magazine, AM News, and Tempo tabloids. She crossed over to the electronic media as a pioneer staff for Silverbird TV, a pioneer staff of the resuscitated Minaj Broadcast International, MBI, and was Deputy Head of Presentation, Senior News Editor, news anchor and chief correspondent at Africa Independent Television, AIT before her appointment as Senior Assistant, Media to the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

She has had a working stint with the Voice of America, Washington DC, and KSTP Channel 5, Minnesota.