Nigeria: Lawan Bows to Pressure, Rescinds Festus Adedayo's Appointment

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has reversed his appointment of Festus Adedayo as his special adviser for media and publicity.

This was made known in a statement by his special assistant on media and publicity, Mohammed Isa.

Although no reason was given for the new decision, the Senate President however, wished Mr Adedayo well in his future endeavours.

"The office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr Festus Adedayo as Special Assistant to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment, and wishes Mr Adedayo the best in his future endeavours," part of the statement read.

The Senate President appointed Mr Adedayo on Tuesday, but the decision was opposed by government loyalists who said Mr Adedayo was a harsh critic of the administration.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the controversy as well as call for Mr Adedayo's sack.

In his reaction, Mr Adedayo, a journalist and columnist, told PREMIUM TIMES he did not canvass for the position and that those condemning his appointment mistook him for a politician.

Mr Adedayo said he had no regrets about his critical commentaries, and that if he accepted the appointment he would do so to serve the country.

He however said he was consulting on whether to take the appointment or not, and also made clear should he accept the appointment, he would not do things differently from the way did before.