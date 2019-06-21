Nigeria: NEITI Wants New GMD to Push for More Reforms in NNPC

Photo: Vanguard

Mele Kolo Kyari is the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) on Thursday hailed the appointment of Mele Kyari as the new Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

It described the appointment as a positive development for the oil and gas industry.

NEITI's Executive Secretary, Waziri Adio, in a statement issued in Paris, France, venue of the global conference of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), said Mr Kyari's appointment was well-deserved.

He said with Mr Kyari as the GMD NNPC, there would be a guarantee for more openness and reforms in the national oil company.

"Mr Kyari is a well-known transparency champion and one who enthusiastically shares the principles which underline the work of NEITI and the global EITI on good governance of the oil and gas industry," Mr Adio said.

The NEITI Executive Secretary said as a member of the global EITI working group on commodity trading transparency, Mr Kyari's appointment has placed him in a vantage position to push the frontiers of openness in the industry.

Mr Adio said he was looking forward to Mr Kyari working closely with NEITI and the global EITI, to implement remedial issues in NEITI's annual reports.

According to him, the implementation of the findings in NEITI's reports will not just be effective for operations of the NNPC, but also for optimisation of benefits of the oil and gas sector to Nigeria and Nigerians.

"Just yesterday, Mr. Kyari participated in a session on "the business case for state-owned enterprise and commodity trading transparency' at the EITI global conference in Paris, France.

"His commitments to the values of EITI are not in doubt," he added.

"On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of NEITI, I congratulate Mr. Kyari on this well-deserved appointment.

"We look forward to close collaboration between our organisations in the interest of our country and we do hope that transparency and accountability will be taking notches higher and indeed mainstreamed in the operations of NNPC under his watch."