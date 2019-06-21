Kenya/Tanzania: Bring On Harambee Stars, Tanzanian Assistant Coach Sounds War Cry

Despite not winning any of their two build-up matches for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Tanzania's assistant coach Hemedi Morocco says Taifa Stars are stronger and ready for the tournament which kicks off on Friday in Cairo, Egypt.

Taifa Stars suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Egypt in their first build-up match, then followed it up with a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe.

But coach Morocco says the team is much improved now after the two matches in the run up to meeting with neigbours Kenya on Thursday June 27 in their second Group C fixture.

"The warm-up matches have enabled us to rectify several mistakes and improve where we saw weaknesses," Morocco was quoted by Daily News.

CECAFA DERBY

"All teams that have qualified for this tournament are good and well drilled but the two warm-up matches have made us know our position and how to play against our opponents," he further said.

But before that eagerly-awaited match up, Tanzania must first take on continental giants Senegal in their opening match of the tournament on Sunday night at 8pm (Kenyan time) at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Tanzania, who are making a return to the tournament for the first time since 1980, will complete their group fixtures against Algeria on July 01 at the Al-Salam Stadium Cairo.