Kenya/Egypt: Unimpressed Migne Blasts Afcon Organizers for 'Poor' Hospitality

Barely a day after arriving in Egypt to compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Kenya's head coach Sebastien Migne has hit out at the standards of the accommodation provided for his team.

While speaking to journalists on Wednesday night moments after conducting a light training session, Migne vented out his frustrations over hotels room with no internet connection and TVs without English sports channels.

The Frenchman, who is known for speaking his mind, stopped short of suggesting that the team should secure an alternative from the Rose Plaza Hotel where they have been booked.

INTERNET CONNECTION

"The main problem was the accommodation because when we visited the hotel at this time internet was there, sport channel also and now we have nothing, and when we have a player with one training session in a day they need a sport channel to follow the tournament, an English channel!," he told Citizen Digital.

"With the new generation if you don't have Wi-Fi your day is very long... and to us I ask my federation to help me over that because sometimes you can affect the mentality of a player for nothing," the Frenchman went on.

Harambee Stars arrived in Cairo on Tuesday night from Paris and will play Algeria in their first match of the tournament on Sunday at the 30 June Stadium from 11pm (Kenyan time).