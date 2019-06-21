Malawi: Madam Speaker to Deliver, Says Analysts

Analysts have hailed the election of an opposition member of parliament as Speaker of the National Assembly as well as two deputies from the opposition bench, saying this will make legislators scrutinize business in the House thoroughly.

After her election, Madam Speaker Gotani Hara in her robes

George Phiri of the University of Livingstonia said this will help strengthen the sometimes fragile democracy in the 193-strong House.

"The Speaker and her deputies will ensure that the House is serious on bills, that the bills are debated thoroughly before they are passed," said Phiri.

Parliament on Wednesday elected Catherane Gotani Hara as Speaker with Madalitso Kazombo as First deputy speaker (both are members of opposition Malawi Congress Party -MCP) as well as Aisha Adams of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) as Second Deputy Speaker.

Another analyst Rafiq Hajat said this shows that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is no longer in control of the House.

He said it was good for the country that parliament should be independent of the executive arm of government influence.