20 June 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: UN Migration Agency IMO Ready to Bring Malawians From South Africa

By Owen Khamula

UN migration agency says it is ready to repatriate willing Malawians who are facing economic, social and political hurdled in South Africa back to Malawi.

Most Malawians are kept at Lindela Repatriation Centre a privately owned deportation centre outside Krugersdorp in South Africa. The former mining hostel building is owned by the ANC Women's League and has become notorious for human rights abuses against suspected 'illegal' immigrants and bribery

International Organisation for Migration (IOM) director Pillow Mkomo said his organization has already helped to repatriate 293 Malawians from South Africa on a five-year European funded program.

"Malawians living in South Africa and want to come back, they are free to come. We will help them," said Mkomo.

He said upon arrival in Malawi, the returnees will be given starter packs for different businesses.

The 15 million Euro program is also done in South Africa, Mozambique and Zambia.

