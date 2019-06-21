Malawi: Bingu Statue Not Demolished, Says Malawi Parliament Spokesman

Malawi Parliament has refuted news circulating on social media that the statue of former president Bingu Wa Mutharika has been demolished by some protesters on Thursday as thousands demonstrated in major cities over last month's disputed election.

The statue of Bingu intact Parliament rail gate destroyed by protestors on Thursday

Social media is awash with photos saying that the statue has been vandalized by protestors in Lilongwe.

According to a statement from the Clerk of Parliament Leonard Mengezi, seen by Nyasa Times, the statue has not been tampered with.

"The Office of the Clerk of Parliament wishes to dismiss the story going around on social media on the status of the statue of the former Head of State, the late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika. The truth of the matter is that the statue is intact and the general public is hereby advised to ignore the story as it is fake," reads the statement.

However, Parliament rail gate and windows were destroyed by protestors.

The costs for the damage has not yet been ascertained.

Mengezi has since assured the public that parliament will issue a statement on what happened at Parliament Building in relation to the demonstrations.

The protesters have demanded the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairwoman Jane Ansah.

A Human Rights Defenders Coalition, organisers of the protests, said in astatement the commission did not properly deal with 147election-related "madando" [complaints] and it accused Ansah of a "scandalous approach and stubborn attitude" in managing voters' concerns.

Opposition leaders Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima, who finished second and third in the election, respectively, joined the protesters in the capital, Lilongwe. Both are challenging the election results in court, alleging irregularities. Also present was former Chief Justice Richard Banda, the husband of former President Joyce Banda.

The protesters in Lilongwe delivered a petition listing grievances to the president's office.