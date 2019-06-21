Kenya: Watch Out for Us, Bandari Warn Their Opponents in Cecafa Club Tournament

Bandari's technical director Edward Oduor is backing his team to challenge for both the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup and 2019/2020 SportPesa Premier League titles.

Oduor spoke to Nairobi News on Wednesday after Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye confirmed the Dockers will alongside Gor Mahia head to Rwanda to represent Kenya at the regional club football competition.

"We do not fear any of the teams (at Cecafa). You must remember we beat (Tanzania's) Simba in Dar earlier this year and that shows our potential. We have worked very hard over the last year and the whole team is disappointed because we did not get to win the league," Oduor said.

"The tournament will offer us an opportunity to prepare for our continental assignments next season," he added.

TRAINING CAMP

Oduor also confirmed that the dockers will attend a 10-day training camp at the Fifa Centre of Excellence in Cape Town, South Africa before heading to Rwanda for the Cecafa tourney.

The team has also lined up a friendly match against a yet to be known second-tier team.

Bandari are the reigning SportPesa Shield champions and will also represent the country in the 2019/2020 Caf Confederation Cup.

The side, which is coached by the youthful Bernard Mwalala, finished second, behind K'Ogalo, in the SportPesa Premier League last season.

All matches at the Cecafa tournament will be broadcast live on Azam TV.

Participating teams:

Rayon Sport (Rwanda)

APR (Rwanda)

Gor Mahia (Kenya)

Bandari (Kenya)

Azam (Tanzania)

KMC (Tanzania)

KCCA (Uganda)

Proline (Uganda)

KMKM (Zanzibar)

AS Ports (Djibouti)

Heegan (Somalia)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Green Buffalous (Zambia)

Also expected: Motema Pembe (DR Congo) and Big Bullets (Malawi)