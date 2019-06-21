Kenya/Egypt: Odinga Arrives in Cairo to Cheer Harambee Stars

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has landed in Cairo, Egypt to cheer Kenya's national football team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on Friday.

'Baba', whose love for football is an open secret, is expected to watch the opening match of the tournament between hosts Egypt and Zimbabwe on Friday night and Kenya's opening match of the tournament against Algeria on Sunday night (11pm Kenyan time).

Citizen TV sports journalist Bernard Ndong, who is in Cairo to cover the tournament, on Thursday afternoon tweeted and posted a short clip of Odinga arriving at Harambee Stars hotel in Cairo.

ARDENT FAN

"He is there to support the team and encourage them, he is confident Kenya can upset Algeria," said ODM Communications Officer Phil Etale.

Odinga is a confessed ardent fan of Arsenal and the patron of Kenyan Premier League champion Gor Mahia.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are among the prominent leaders who have promised to support and cheer on the team in Cairo 'if they find time'.

Kenya will also play Senegal and Tanzania in her Group C engagements over the next week.