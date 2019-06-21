Namibia: Ondangwa By-Election in Numbers

THE recent Ondangwa Urban constituency by-election produced a bag of mixed results for the different players, and for different reasons. Political commentators hailed the election "as a change in Namibian politics, after many years of predictable election results."

Here is a historical comparison of three Ondangwa Urban constituency election results:

2019 Regional Council by-election: Ondangwa Urban

Registered voters: 16 000

Votes cast: 3 792

Results:

Leonard Negonga (Swapo): 1 926 (50,8% of total votes)

Angelina Immanuel (independent candidate): 1 402

Johannes Martin (PDM): 336

Vincent Asser (APP): 97

Andreas Mandume (CoD): 31

2014 National

Assembly elections:

Ondangwa Urban

Registered voters: 15 197

Votes cast: 15 627 (Note: election had tendered ballots from other contituencies)

Result:

APP: 196

CDV: 47

CoD: 49

DPN: 10

DTA (now PDM): 563

MAG: 13

NEFF: 108

NDP: 26

Nudo: 54

RDP: 741

RP: 32

Swanu: 74

Swapo: 13 430 (86% of total votes)

UDF: 121

UPM: 22

WRP: 141

2015 Regional Council election: Ondangwa Urban

Registered voters: 15 700

Votes cast: 4 267

Result:

Vincent Asser (DTA- now PDM): 232

Elia Irimari (Swapo): 3 918 (91,8% of total votes)

Anna Nikanor (RDP): 117