Namibia: Ondangwa By-Election in Numbers

THE recent Ondangwa Urban constituency by-election produced a bag of mixed results for the different players, and for different reasons. Political commentators hailed the election "as a change in Namibian politics, after many years of predictable election results."
Here is a historical comparison of three Ondangwa Urban constituency election results:
2019 Regional Council by-election: Ondangwa Urban
Registered voters: 16 000
Votes cast: 3 792
Results:
Leonard Negonga (Swapo): 1 926 (50,8% of total votes)
Angelina Immanuel (independent candidate): 1 402
Johannes Martin (PDM): 336
Vincent Asser (APP): 97
Andreas Mandume (CoD): 31
2014 National
Assembly elections:
Ondangwa Urban
Registered voters: 15 197
Votes cast: 15 627 (Note: election had tendered ballots from other contituencies)
Result:
APP: 196
CDV: 47
CoD: 49
DPN: 10
DTA (now PDM): 563
MAG: 13
NEFF: 108
NDP: 26
Nudo: 54
RDP: 741
RP: 32
Swanu: 74
Swapo: 13 430 (86% of total votes)
UDF: 121
UPM: 22
WRP: 141
2015 Regional Council election: Ondangwa Urban
Registered voters: 15 700
Votes cast: 4 267
Result:
Vincent Asser (DTA- now PDM): 232
Elia Irimari (Swapo): 3 918 (91,8% of total votes)
Anna Nikanor (RDP): 117