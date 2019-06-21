Tanzania: Government Set to Construct a Major Dam in Njombe

THE government has said the 388.2m/- gigantic project for construction of a dam atLumakali area in Njombe District is expected to kick off in January 2021.

Responding to a main question posed by Makete MP, Professor Norman Sigalla (CCM),who wanted to know when the dam will be completed, Deputy Minister for Energy, SubiraMgalu said the project will be completed within a period of two years.

"The implementation of the project is expected to begin in January 2021 and is expected to be completed in June 2023, and currently we are reviewing a feasibility study which was conducted in 1998," she said.

Expounding further on the project, the deputy minister said the construction will involve a power center which will produce 222megawtts of electricity from Lumakali to Mbeya.

In his question, the Makete Lawmaker expressed his dismay over delays in the implementation of the project, insisting that Makete residents have been waiting for 11 years, contrary to the government's pledge in 2015/2016 that the implementation could have started in 2017.

"There have been unprecedented delays for 11 years, that is why I need the government's commitment as to when its implementation will kick off," he said.

In another supplementary question, Bukene MP, SelemaniZedi (CCM), asked the minister to explain when the government will connect Mwamala, Lububu and Kayombo villages to electricity through the ongoing Rural Energy Agency (REA), phase III.

In her response, Ms Mgalu said that Mwamala village had been connected to the national grid since February, 2019 and that currently, the contractor was working to connect Kayombo village.

According to the deputy minister, Lububu village was in the plan to be connected in the ongoing REA Phase III which is expected to reach to an end in June 2021.