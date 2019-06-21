Tanzania: Coca-Cola Forced to Close Bottling in Zanzibar

AFTER over prolonged idleness, the Coca-Cola bottling factory has been directed to officially close its business following disagreement over operational conditions here with the government. The House was informed.

The famous Coca-Cola Company stopped production over a decade as reasons behind the move remain unclear to the general public and members of the Zanzibar House of Representatives who repeatedly asked the government to explain why the bottling factory was idle.

"Our discussions with the Coco-Cola factory team to resume production have been going on for long.

We have decided to issue a letter to the factory management to close down after finding out that they are not ready to comply with our demands," Finance and planning Minister, Ambassador Mohamed RamiaAbdiwawa informed the House.

Zanzibar's Attorney General (AG), Said Hassan Said also informed the House that Coca-Cola management had recently been operating contrary to their license and that the only solution was to ask them to officially close.

He said that it is unfortunate that the management of the factory, world's largest soft drinks maker, has not been open to Zanzibar, prompting authorities to end relations with the company which had employed a big number of residents during its operation.

Statistics about its production and employment was not revealed, but backbenchers led by Mr Hamza Hassan Juma (Shaurimoyo) had reportedly expressed interest to see the factory resume production because it also employs youths.

Over 40 percent of Zanzibar's imports include soft drinks, mainly from Dar es Salaam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Local investors have recently started production of soft drinks and mineral water to sale locally.