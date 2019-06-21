Tanzania: Economy Development Plan - Zanzibar Replaces Vision 2020 With Vision 2150

FINANCE and Planning Minister, Ambassador Mohamed RamiaAbdiwawa on Thursday unveiled the 2019/20 development plan, highlighting five major areas of focus that will move Zanzibar ahead economically.

The areas of focus are blue economy; implementation of industrializations policy; promoting tourism for all and linking it with other productive sectors; establishing and promoting small industries; and developing economic opportunities in small islands surrounding the main Islands of Unguja and Pemba.

MrRamia informed the House that as vision 2020 expires; the government has been prompted to plan for vision 2150, putting into consideration oil and natural gas exploration, policy changes at international level, climate change, and advancement in science and technology.

"We have about 57 small islets within our area of jurisdiction in the sea.

The small islands remain undeveloped yet can be used to boost tourism. We have hope in Oil and Gas exploration and we must plan to benefit from blue economy," said MrAbdiwawa.

According to the World Bank, the blue economy is the "sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem."

The minister further identified priority major projects in the coming financial year, mentioning some of them as completing terminal III, industrial projects, starting the construction of new seaport at Mpigaduri, construction of High Court Building at Tunguu, creating jobs, and improving security.

Evaluating last year (2018/2019), the minister informed the House that the country has been doing well as all indicators show admirable economic growth of above 7 percent; improve infrastructures (roads), new school buildings, increased farm products, and improved well-being of people along with controlled inflation.

The plan also identifies other areas of focus as strengthening research in agriculture to improve production; Non Communication Diseases (NCD); and impact of the population growth, which can help pushing Zanzibar into middle income country.