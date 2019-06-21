Malawi On Standstill - 3 Bus Companies Suspend Service As Shops, Schools Close

Three major bus companies have suspended their services on Thursday while most schools both private and public as well as shops remain closed because of the mass protests organised by civil society organisations under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition.

Malawi in mass protests

They are pushing for resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah for allegedly mismanaging the May 21 polls.

Business has gone very slow in major cities of Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu as some people are intending to join the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) organized protests.

Axa Bus company, Sososo as well as Khwezy have all suspended their bus services for today in fear that the peaceful protests might turn violent.

All public schools as well as some private schools and shops in Lilongwe are all closed whilst some minibus operators have scaled down their services.

This follows Wednesday's clashes on Kamuzu Procession Road between the police and opposition supporters, mainly Malawi Congress Party (MCP) faithful.

President Peter Mutharika had to abandon the road as he was coming from Mangochi and use the by-pass road as angry party supporters burnt tyres on the road and placed stones.

MCP and UTM have gone to court seeking remedy after accusing Malawi Electoral Commission of helping the ruling Democratic Progressive Party manipulate presidential poll results in favour of president Peter Mutharika.