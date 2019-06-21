Kenya: CAF Announces Water Breaks During Afcon Matches

20 June 2019

By Nahashon Musungu

Harambee Stars players had their first training session under the Cairo heat on Wednesday night, hours after it was announced they will benefit from three-minute water breaks during matches at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The players performed short drills and later took part in a seven-aside practice match at the team's training base.

"It is very hot here but we knew about this and will cope," Paul Were said.

WATER BREAKS

Regarding the water breaks, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) explained that each of the 24 teams competing at the continental showpiece will be accorded the breaks in the 30th and 75th minutes so as to allow the players to cool down.

"The average (dry) temperature in June/July is expected to be between 35 and 38 degrees Celcius, with an average humidity of 40 to 60 percent. This would give a high WBGT (Web Bulb Globe) temperature of 32 degrees Celcius. It is certain that most teams will be aware of this and will train accordingly," Caf said in a statement.

OPENING MATCH

"Fifa recommends 3-minute rests and refreshing breaks in the 30th 75th minutes. These breaks must be properly prepared in logistical terms before the tournament and before each match," Caf added.

The tournament begins on Friday with hosts Egypt taking on Zimbabwe at 11pm (Kenyan time).

This competition will be the first held in the June-July window in conformity with the international football calendar. Previous editions were held in January/February.

