Kenya: Dennis Itumbi Stands By Troubled Friend Blogger Robert Alai

A friend in need is a friend indeed. State House Secretary of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi has come out to support embattled blogger Robert Alai.

Mr Itumbi took to Twitter to express his solidarity with the blogger as the latter was being arraigned in court for being a sympathiser of Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terror group.

Anti-terror police accuse Alai of posting online photos of officers who were killed in the June 15 terror attack in Wajir.

Police claim the photos Alai posted on Twitter were taken by Al-Shabaab at the scene of the attack and sent to him.

"My friend @RobertAlai you are in my prayers," tweeted Mr Itumbi.

- Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) June 19, 2019

The post attracted varied reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

Judy Karanja said; "People you put in prayers emerge victorious. Look at Jackie Now... . Sooooooo pregnant and victorious. I want you to pray for me... . I need certain things."

Raiya Mkenya wrote; "Prayers not enough Dennis. Ask your boss to call the @DCI_Kenya and end these shenanigans."

Steven Adongo commented; "Hahahaahahha you can also write to him some poems."

Mckenzie asked; "How about you pray for him in secret without letting the world know?"

Kagwi Thinktank said; "Not only prayers, you need to walk the talk, check n cough the bail please."

Mr Alai was on Tuesday morning taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, Kiambu road, for questioning.