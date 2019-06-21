Botswana: Association Sends 22 Athletes to Regional Championships

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has named a formidable team to represent the country at the 2019 Confederation of African Athletics Southern Region Senior Championships in Mauritius.

The team, made up of 22 athletes, is expected to leave on July 4 for the competition, which will start from July 6-7.

BAA vice president, Kenneth Kikwe said the association had decided to send a developmental team to the games, given that most of the senior athletes were now competing in the Diamond League and other European Circuit.

"We will not have athletes like Leungo Matlhaku, Karabo Mothibi, Galefele Moroko and others because they will be competing in Europe. We want other athletes to prove their mettle," he said.

He said their objective was also to improve the relay team's rankings and give the athletes a chance to improve their time.

According to Kikwe, the competition would also be used as qualifiers and expectations were that more number of athletes would qualify for the All Africa Games.

In the 100m and 200m and 4x100m races, Botswana will be represented by Refilwe Murangi, Belinda Lakose, Tsaone Sebele and Rose Senane in the women category.

While in the men's category, the country will pin its hope on Thuto Masasa, Zabrone Machara, Keene Motukisi and Leaname Maotoang and the athletes will also compete in the 4x100 metres relay.

Oarabile Babolayi, Tlhompang Basele, Motlatsi Rante and will compete in the 400m.

The team will also compete in the 4x400m relay while Oratile Nowe will compete in the 800m.

In the men's category, Thuso Masasa, Zabrone Machara, Keene Motukisi, Thwanyane Rebeilwe and Leaname Maotoanong will compete in the 100m and 200m and 4x100m relay races.

In the 400m and 4x400m races, Zibani Ngozi, Onneile Phokedi, Ditiro Nzamani and Leungo Scotch will tussel it out with other African countries for the supremacy.

Tshepiso Masalela and Kemorena Tisang will compete in the 800m and 110m hurdles respectively.

Tshwanelo Aabobe and Aobakwe Nkobela will compete in the high jump while Thapelo Monaiwa will represent the country in the long jump.

Source : BOPA