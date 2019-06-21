Malawi: Mutharika Cautions New Ministers On Performance - Malawi Cabinet Takes Oath of Office

President Peter Mutharika's cabinet was on Thursday sworn in at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe with a call for ministers to work towards achieving results by doing things unusual in order to bring the much needed change.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Malunga Phiri taking his oath as his wife Twamie looks on New government spokesperson Mac Botomani takes oath as Minister of Information Deputy minister of defence Chipiliro Mpinganjira taking his oath Taking her oath as deputy minister of gender: Grace Kwelepeta , MP from Zomba Malosa

The president said he expects his Cabinet to be of high performance hence the need for them to produce monthly reports on their activities.

"I expect you to provide a two-page monthly report on activities you have carried out within five days from the end of each month," said Mutharika.

He warned anybody who doesn't perform to the expected standards that he would be left with no option but to fire that minister.

Mutharika appealed to the cabinet members to serve the wellbeing of the country by serving the people they represent and not enriching themselves through abuse of public resources.

"I need you to go out to the people, identify problems and offer solutions. You must keep listening to the needs of the people and desist from just embarking on numerous foreign trips but rather work for the benefit of the whole nation," he said.

The President, who described the 24-member cabinet as lean which Malawi's economy can sustain, has restricted his cabinet to at least three foreign trips per year.

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi told the media after swearing in that he has a tough job ahead of ensuring that safety and security is maintained and observed, saying he would do the best to his ability to serve government on such matters.

"There is a lot to be done in safety and security as it is paramount to development hence it demands level headedness," said Dausi.

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani said as a government spokesperson his role would be to speak and communicate on government policies among other things.

In exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 94(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, on Wednesday President Mutharika appointed a new cabinet comprising 24 members.

The law requires that before ministers and deputy ministers start discharging their duties they have to be sworn in.