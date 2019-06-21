Botswana: Safe Environment Boost Children's Potential

Tshimoyapula — Government is committed to creating a safe and enabling environment for children to grow to their full potential.

Speaking at commemoration of Day of the African Child in Tshimoyapula in Central District on June 18, the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Kgotla Autlwetse, said collective efforts were required both from government and the private sector if Botswana was to be a safe place for children, who make up approximately 43 per cent of the population.

He said since the sub-district was championing the cardinal rights of children, they should take note of a number of issues affecting children such as defilement, school dropouts, child negligence, rape, disputed child custody, truancy, human trafficking of children and issues of children without birth certificates and drug abuse.

Mr Autlwetse said statistically the sub-district had registered 65 cases of children's rights violation to date, adding that these numbers and many other unreported cases, tainted the objective of June 16.

The area MP said if the country could unite and fight all forms of children's rights violation, a safer tomorrow could be claimed.

Mr Autlwetse said his ministry as the custodian of the protection of the children's rights, ensured the enactment of the Children's Act of 2009 to guard against all challenges of violence, abuse, and exploitation of children.

He urged parents to familiarise themselves with the act which puts the rights of children first.

The assistant minister said to further demonstrate the commitment of government, Children's Rights were championed through an established structure called the National Children's Council in which children are part of the membership so as to aid their participation in the decision-making process.

Source : BOPA