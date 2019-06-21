Kenya: Diageo Kenya Crowns World Class Bartender of the Year

Wednesday 19th June 2019, top bartenders in Kenya pushed craft mixology's boundaries and whipped up their best cocktails at the 6th Diageo Kenya World Class Competition held at EABL Tusker Grounds.

World Class Competition which is now in its fifth year in Kenya, seeks to up-skill bartenders and mixologists through a rigorous training regimen after which they compete for the right to represent Kenya in the international competition.

The competition which started in May saw 42 of Kenya's bartending elite go through an educational masterclass dubbed 'the World Class Studios 2019'.

After a series of challenges, six talented bartenders were shortlisted to battle it out for the winning title in the World Class Kenya Finals and last night Angeliqua Rivera from Dusit D2 Hotel was crowned the World Class Bartender of the Year 2019.

She will represent Kenya in the Glasgow Scotland at the international competition in September 2019.

The remaining five finalists also won individual challenges.

Josephine Ng'uono from Park Inn by Radisson won the social media challenge.

Brian Onyogo won the popular punch challenge.

Angeliqua Rivera, the from Dusit D2 Hotel and World Class Bartender of the Year 2019 won the smoke integration challenge.

Redemta Muluka who won the techtonic challenge.

Nicholas Nd'ungu who won the finishing moves challenge.