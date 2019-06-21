Kenya: DCI Summons City MCAs Over Suspected Links to 'Sonko Defence Forces'

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned three Nairobi Ward Representatives in connection to a suspected militia group.

Police say the 'Sonko Defence Forces' operates in the city and is linked to Governor Mike Sonko.

Those summoned are Mr Anthony Kiragu Karanja (Waithaka Ward), Ms Ruth Ndumi (Nominated) and Ms Patricia Mutheu (Mlango Kubwa).

They are required to shed more light on what they know about the suspected militia group which police say has been in existence for years now.

"This office is conducting an investigation into the alleged existence of a militia by the name of Sonko Defence Forces. This office would like to request the undermentioned honorable members so that they may shed light on what they know about the alleged militia," reads the letter by the DCI in part.

It is still not clear whether the Ward Representatives have honored the summons which were issued on June 7.

SOCIAL MEDIA TIRADE

Governor Mike Sonko has responded to the summons by launching a social media tirade against an unnamed Principal Secretary

Sonko said the summons are aimed at silencing the Ward Representatives and that no amount of intimidation will stop him from exercising his duties as a Governor.

"I wish to categorically deny claims of existence of a militia by the name of Sonko Defence Forces. This is yet another attempt to divert attention of Nairobians and by extension Kenyans from real issues to be substituted with petty politics of intimidation and threats," Sonko posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

"To prove that I have never in my life entertained youths being involved in crime, at some point I even offer rewards to members of the public to volunteer information that would lead police to arrest youths involved in crime," he said.