Kenya: Fake Morning-After Pills Worth Millions Destroyed

Officials from the Kenya Anti-Counterfeit Agency on Thursday destroyed fake morning-after pills worth millions that were caught in a crackdown.

The consignment of the fake emergency contraceptive, commonly known as P2, was among counterfeit goods worth Sh23.8 million that were destroyed.

Also destroyed were designer purses, electronics, mobile phone and clothes.

The destruction of the counterfeits coincided with the launch of the National Anti-Illicit Trade Action Plan 2019/22 Action Plan.

A survey done two years ago found that the most counterfeited goods in Kenya include mobile phones, electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, alcoholic beverages and cigarettes and stationery.

The genuine Postinor 2, (commonly referred to as P2) contains two white pills used as an oral emergency contraceptive to prevent pregnancies within 72 hours of unprotected sex. They are available over the counter.

The pills are manufactured by Gedeon Ritcher in Budapest, Hungary.