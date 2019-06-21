Kenyatta Heads to Eldoret Friday in Visit Loaded With Political Expectations

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta was set to visit Eldoret Friday to launch the revamped Rivatex textile factory, in a visit loaded with political expectations due to wrangles in the ruling Jubilee Party.

He will be accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto, who is largely criticised for starting early campaigns to succeed his boss, in what is blamed on the perceived divisions in the party, even though others point to the president's close association with his former critic Raila Odinga after the March 2018 handshake.

There has been reports that planners of the event are keen to ensure the president's fiercest critics like Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi do not speak at the event, but the vocal legislator has dismissed the reports saying there is always time for politics.

"Please welcome to Uasin Gishu and please feel at home. It is like your 'sitting room'. we do not talk politics all the time. There is always a time of politics and a time for work," he said.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has also moved to assure that the visit will be peaceful despite the escalating political tension in the region.

"There is no political tension. There is no tension whatsoever. We have no reason to blame him for having not visited us for a while. Any time he gets time to visit us, he is welcome. We know that the working relationship as State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena the other day between the President and his deputy are cordial. They are working together," Mandago said.