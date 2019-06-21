21 June 2019

Zimbabwe: Disability T20 in Fund-Raising Drive

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Physical Disability T20 cricket team's fund-raising general manager Tendai "T-Buns" Zhakata said they are looking forward to host a fund-raising dinner dance for the team to successfully attend the matches in England from August 2.

The team, which has 21 delegates, still have a lot to cover as some of the players are still awaiting their passports from the Registrar-General's Office. Zhakata, who has successfully led another campaign for the Homeless World Cup team before, said he is happy with his new role and will work flat-out to see that they raise the required funds for the cricket team's trip to UK.

They are aiming fund-raise about US$66 000 for the team.

