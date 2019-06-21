Uganda: Kyaligonza Runs to Court to Block His Arrest

Mukono High Court deputy registrar Cissy Kawuma Mudhasi has deferred hearing of Uganda's ambassador to Burundi, Maj Gen (rtd) Matayo Kyaligonza's application seeking to block his arrest.

Mukono Chief Magistrate Juliet Hantanga on June 10 ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Okoth Ochola to arrest Maj Gen Kyaligonza for allegedly assaulting a traffic officer on duty.

The magistrate instructed the IGP to arrest Maj Gen Kyaligonza, his two aides; Cpl Peter Busindiche and Private John Okurut, and present them in court on June 24 for plea taking after the three repeatedly snubbed court summons.

However, when Maj Gen Kyaligonza's lawyers led by Caleb Alaka and prosecution led by state attorney Jonathan Nuwaganya appeared before Ms Mudhasi for hearing of his application on Thursday (June 20), they were told to file written submissions instead.

"I can't write, I have a problem, so go write your submissions and present them tomorrow (Friday) so that we can pass through them," Ms Mudhasi said before adjourning the case to June 25.

Gen Kyaligonza was supposed to appear in court on June 10 to plead to charges of assault and occasioning bodily harm to Ms Esther Namaganda, a traffic Officer on February 24, 2019 in Seeta Mukono.

He did not show up forcing Mukono Chief Magistrate Juliet Hantanga to direct the IGP to arrest him.

This was the second order for his arrest after the first warrant of arrest, issued in May this year, was not honoured.