Namibia: Ambassador Isaack Welcomes Brave Warriors

The Brave Warriors got a home welcoming on Thursday night in Cairo when they visited the residence of ambassador Japhet Isaack who reassured the team of Namibia's support.

The Brave Warriors arrived in Cairo on Tuesday and on Thursday after training, were invited by Namibia's ambassador to Egypt and the Middle East, Ambassador Japhet Isaack and his wife.

Ambassador Isaaks called on the players to never give up and to compete with all their strength.

"Don't look to injure your opponents because whatever card you get is an advantage to them. Play smart," he said.

He stated that discipline for the team during the tournament will be crucial.

"Be disciplined even under challenging circumstances. In your first game against Morocco, they will try to get you angry and disturb your balance, so stay focussed," he said.

Ambassador Isaack also reminded the players of their status in society.

"You must represent the entire nation because you are role models and as such exhibit your best behaviour at all times," he concluded.

The head of the Brave Warriors delegation, Franco Cosmos thanked the ambassador for his assistance throughout the team's journey that started when the team qualified for the finals.

The Brave Warriors will play Morocco on Sunday 15h30, before taking on South Africa on June 28, both at Al Salam Stadium. They will play their final group game against Ivory Coast on 1 July at Cairo International Stadium. - nfa.org.na