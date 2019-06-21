South Africa: The Red Berets Tone Down the Drama, Say Ramaphosa's Speech Was That of a 'Dreamer'

analysis

Despite a few 'outstanding issues' since the last Parliament, the EFF chose not to disrupt the State of the Nation Address this time. Instead, they opted to raise their grievances with the media after the proceedings.

"We need a president who is awake, not a dreamer," said EFF leader Julius Malema on the steps of Parliament after the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of the 6th Parliament on 20 June 2019.

The EFF, infamous for its parliamentary disruptions, opted to keep things tame this time, waiting until after the speech to voice their disappointment. The party held a caucus before the event to discuss plans for SONA.

EFF deputy president and chief whip Floyd Shivambu, who was accompanied by new EFF MP Kenny Motsamai, said the party would not disrupt proceedings for no reason.

"We always use the parliamentary rules to raise urgent questions," said Shivambu.

Shivambu said that there were several "outstanding issues" from the last Parliament which caused the EFF concern, with land expropriation and the mandate of the Reserve Bank at the top of the list.

But, he warned, the EFF did not want to hear "fictional stories" from Ramaphosa.

Yet it seems the EFF...