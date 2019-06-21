20 June 2019

Malawi: Analysts Say Malawi New Cabinet Gives No Hope

By Owen Khamula

Political analysts say President Peter Mutharika's newly hired 24-member cabinet will have no impact as it is the same old political faces dominating it.

Mutharika announced the new cabinet on Wednesday with two members from the central region, three from the north and 13 from the south.

George Phiri, a political analyst at the University of Livingstonia said Mutharika should have included technocrats than the usual politicians who are there to serve the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) than the government.

"Politicians have taken charge of the cabinet. These politicians do not care about issues of performance," said Phiri.

Another political analyst Rafiq Hajat said it was a pity that just 11 per cent of the cabinet are women.

He also wondered why the president has bloated his team of advisors

