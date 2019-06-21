20 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cash Paymaster Services' Potential R1.3 Billion Largesse From Social Grants Agency Thwarted

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Before the end of its contract in 2018 to distribute social grants to more than 10-million beneficiaries, Cash Paymaster Services, a subsidiary of JSE-listed technology company Net1 UEPS, wanted to extract a cool R1.3bn claim from state coffers. It launched a lawsuit against the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), the custodian of social grants, because it still wanted to play a meaningful role in the social grant system. However, Judge Robert Nugent ruled in favour of Sassa this week, rejecting CPS' claim.

There are many companies in the private sector that enjoyed a cosy and profitable relationship with the state during Jacob Zuma's presidency, which was bedevilled by nine years of corruption, patronage networks and disregard for the Constitution.

McKinsey and Trillian eked out hefty consultancy fees from bankrupt Eskom for their shoddy work, profits of JSE-listed technology company EOH were heavily generated from questionable state contracts, audit firm KPMG and software giant SAP joined the State Capture fray involving the corrosive Gupta family.

Cash Paymaster Service (CPS), the subsidiary of technology company Net1, can be added to the above list because the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) chose it to administer the payment of social grants to more than...

South Africa

Teens Flying Self-Assembled Plane Across Africa

A group of South African teenagers has assembled a four-seater airplane and is flying it across the continent. Aviation… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.