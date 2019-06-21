Africa: Weah Welcomes Ghana's Bid to Host Secretariat Of Continental Free Trade Area

President Dr. George Weah has welcomed Ghana's bid to host the secretariat of the Continental Free Trade Area.

Speaking Monday, June 17, 2019 when a high-power foreign ministry delegation from Ghana paid a courtesy visit at the president's office Monday, the Liberian leader said such secretariat will help to boost trade in the region.

He said it is about time for Africa to be more robust and do more in strengthening economic related trade on the continent.

Also speaking during a brief meeting, the head of the Ghanaian delegation, Alan Kyerematen, praised President Weah for his level of leadership which is helping to gradually strengthen the country's growing democracy.

He said Ghana as part of the seven African nations biding for the secretariat is ready to host the "AFCFTA" because it has the political will, strategically located with skills individuals including a stable economy.

Minister Kyerematen said Ghana has over the period played a key role in the process leading to a free trade market on the continent dating as 2012.

He said the West African nation also has all the necessary infrastructures in place to host the secretariat, and has met requirements among member states to host such secretariat.

Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Madagascar and Senegal have pulled out of the race due to Ghana's interest.