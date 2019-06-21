Zimbabwe: Fadzayi Mahere's Move to the MDC Alliance Could Rejuvenate the Party

Photo: MDCAllianceZW/Twitter

The MDC's announcement that Fadzayi Mahere is joining the party.

analysis

Former International Criminal Court lawyer Fadzayi Mahere has announced her move from being an independent to being a senior member of the MDC Alliance. Her move could have wide ripple effects in Zimbabwean politics.

In an unexpected announcement on 19 June 2019, advocate Fadzayi Mahere took to her Twitter and Facebook accounts to officially announce that she had joined the MDC Alliance as the Secretary for Education, Sports and Culture.

This comes at a time when the Zimbabwean people continue to face the harsh realities of a battered economy caused largely by captured institutions. Mahere's announcement, which called for a "united opposition" which "must speak with one voice", indicates a shift in her angle of engagement with Zimbabwe's political landscape.

Why this was a smart move for Mahere?

After ascending to public-figure status through her vocal fight against the introduction of bond notes, Cambridge-educated Mahere ran her "Yellow Campaign" which was set as a clean, independent campaign in a bid to win the Mount Pleasant parliamentary seat in Zimbabwe's 2018 elections. Her loss to MDC Alliance candidate Samuel Banda after a highly visible campaign was evidence that she needed to pick a side if she stood a chance of being...