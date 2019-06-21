South Africa: Naledi Pandor Slaps Down Zindzi Mandela for Undiplomatic and Personally Insulting Tweets

analysis

Zindzi Mandela, South Africa's ambassador to Denmark, has been reprimanded by her boss, International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor, for her personally insulting recent tweets. She has promised not to make any more.

Pandor told Daily Maverick on Thursday that she would discuss with her department's director-general whether any disciplinary action should be taken against Mandela.

Pandor said she had spoken to Mandela by phone and the ambassador had confirmed she herself had posted a series of tweets last week which ignited a huge Twitter storm in which she insulted many people and was insulted and threatened in turn.

In her tweets, mainly sparked by the land reform issue, Zindzi Mandela called whites "rapist descendants of Van Riebeck (sic)" and "shivering land thieves" among many other insults, some even cruder.

Her tweets sparked widespread criticism and calls on Pandor to recall her from her post in Copenhagen.

That seems unlikely to happen. Nevertheless Pandor made it clear to Daily Maverick that in a long phone conversation this week she had reprimanded Mandela for violating the department's social media policy and told her not to do it again.

"I informed her that we do have a social media policy and...