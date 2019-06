Khartoum — Total of wheat production during the year 2018-2019 reached 844,000 tons in more than 715,000 acres out of 722,000 acres, which constituted the total area cultivated with wheat.

In a statement obtained to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the National Wheat Coordinator said that Gezira Scheme produced 458,000 tons, the New Halfa 57,000 tons, the White Nile State 84,000 tons, the State of the Nile River 66,000 tons, the Northern State 178,000 tons and the State of Sennar 300 tons of wheat.