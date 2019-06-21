Sudan: HAC Losses amounts to 11,852,800 pounds

Khartoum — The amount of damage and losses of the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) amounted to 11,852,800 pounds.

The Committee, which was formed by the Humanitarian Aid Commission to assess the damage and losses resulting from the sabotage, stated in its report that the possessions included 47 CPU devices, 20 printers, 2 cameras, 89 computer monitors, scanner, display, 3 projectors and 16 coolers as well as cabinets, desks, doors, electricity appliances and 220,000 pounds in cash from the main vault with the complete loss of the administration hard-desks.