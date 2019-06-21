Somalia: Mogadushu Mayor Pushes for More Assistance to IDPs

The Mayor of Mogadishu H.E Abdirahman Omar Osman (Eng. Yarisow) is pressing for the resettlement and livelihood opportunities for the five hundred thousands of internally displaced in Mogadishu.

The Mayor said Mogadishu shaulders the enormous responsibility of providing access to housing, healthcare, education, skills training, and employment opportunities for newcomers and long-term residents alike. We cannot do this alone, without the support of the International community

Mogadishu hosts five hundred thousands of internally displaced persons from within the country and an extra 3000 Yemenis and Ethiopian refugees. The city has also recently become home to more than 30,000 volunteer returnees from refugee camps in Kenya.

The mayor said the Benadir Regional Administration is constantly working round the clock to improve infrastructure and services to make conditions favorable for the internally displaced, and accommodate fresh returnees.

"In Mogadishu, we are constantly working to improve our infrastructure, services, and administrative systems in order to meet governance challenges, such as incorporating large inflows of new residents, who include other internally Displaced Somalis. This work is critical to our shared future"

The Mayor however said the responsibility of providing services is enormous, and even though the Benadir administration strives to put mechanisms in place for improved livelihoods, it requires support, collaboration and joint efforts.