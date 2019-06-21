Uganda: Besigye Asks Youth to Take Over Bid to Remove Museveni

The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye, has challenged the youth to join the struggle for change of political leadership because those in the lead, including him, are aging.

"Have you ever seen young people such as Bobi Wine (Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, the Kyadondo East MP) coming out and the whole world shakes? Youth, this is your time to come out because for me I am getting older. Therefore, youth should join the struggle and we support you... " Dr Besigye made the remarks on Wednesday at Bwoga Village, Rwengwe Sub-county in Buhwejju District.

He was attending the burial of Zonobio Tibeingana, the father to Buhweju MP, Mr Francis Mwijukye. Tibingana died of oesophageal cancer (cancer of oesophagus).

Dr Besigye, also founder president of FDC, has challenged President Museveni four times.

Corruption, injustice

He said corruption and injustices in the country have defined Mr Museveni's reign of more than three decades.

He further said equality and justice seem to be for a few rich Ugandans and that others have been left out to suffer.

"There is no [other] war in the country. The only war we have is fighting for equality and justice. That is why we are saying this must change and the authority to change it is with you (the citizen). If you come now and decide that you want change, Mr Museveni will leave and other things will be decided according to your will," Dr Besigye.

MPs and leaders from across the political divide in the area attended the burial.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Ms Betty Aol Ochan, called for unity in the country envisioned by FDC in the slogan "One Uganda One People".

The FDC president, Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi, urged religious leaders to pray for the country to be peaceful and united, claiming that Uganda is now divided on tribal lines and that this, if it does not change, will lead the country into turmoil.

Mbarara Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Lambert Bainomugisha led the funeral Mass.

"Whether you are NRM, FDC, DP, UPC, JEMA, we have a cause to liberate this country. Therefore, I call upon all political parties that we have a responsibility upon us for this country. It is not the responsibility of one person or political party. My Lord Bishop and all other religious leaders, you have a task to unite this country," Mr Amuriat said.

He added: "Today, we are a divided country. I want to appeal to you that this thing of tribalism should not continue to divide our country."