Congo-Kinshasa: Global Interest in DRC Mining Industry

Johannesburg — MORE than 3 500 international mining experts and local stakeholders from more than 50 countries are to converge in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the country's Mining Week.

The event starts this Wednesday in Lubumbashi.

Five country pavilions, from France, Germany, South Africa, United Kingdom and Zimbabwe, are part of the exhibition

The South African pavilion will comprise more than 35 companies displaying their specialised mining technology and services to what is regarded as an increasingly key market in the industry.

Eric Bruggeman, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), said DRC had been a very important market for South African manufacturers across the board, especially in the mining industry.

"DRC is the fourth largest producer of copper in the world and largest manufacturer of cobalt in the world with an average of 66 000 metric tonnes per year, which means the opportunities in the mining and related sectors are huge," Bruggeman said.

The DRC's GDP is U$41,6 billion. GDP growth for 2019 is standing at 4,1 percent.

Louis Watum, Managing Director for Operations for Ivanhoe Mines in the DRC and speaker at this week's DRC Mining Week, disclosed the company and its partner, Zijin Mining Group, had invested close to U$850 million in the Kamoa Kakula project and an additional U$530 million in the Kipushi projects.