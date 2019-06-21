Eritrea: Candle Vigil in Connection With Martyrs Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing inside the country and abroad conducted on 19 June candle vigil in connection with Martyrs Day.

At the candle vigil ceremony held at Bahti Meskerem here in the capital in which thousands of Asmara residents took part, the Governor of the Central region, Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliai gave briefing focusing on the significance of Martyrs Day to the Eritrean people.

Indicating that this year's Martyrs Day is being commemorated at the time in which the Eritrean people have emerged victorious foiling external conspiracies through their strong resilience and perseverance, Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliai called for double fold effort for the implementation of the national development programs.

The event was highlighted by candle vigil and artistic performances portraying the significance of Martyrs Day.